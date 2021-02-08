Update: ACG maintains Gabelli Value Plus+ liquidation would be 'short-sighted'

Two-thirds of GVP shareholders voted against continuation of the trust in July

Associated Capital Group has claimed a vote to liquidate the Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust (GVP) would be “short-sighted”, as it confirmed it would abstain from voting on whether the trust should be discontinued and, ultimately, liquidated.

The GVP board announced on Monday (8 February) morning it would convene a general meeting in July, followed by a special resolution, to place the vehicle into members' voluntary liquidation.

The board said ACG, the trust's largest shareholder - which owns a 27.4% stake - would abstain on voting on these resolutions, having blocked liquidation for several months.

ACG tells 'emotional' GVP shareholders to 'get a grip' as it seeks two-year stay of execution

In July last year, two-thirds of GVP shareholders voted against continuation of the trust, but ACG used its large position to block liquidation, a vote on which needs 75% to be in favour.

ACG was recently spun out of GAMCO, the parent company of GVP's investment manager Gabelli Funds. Its executive CEO Mario Gabelli is senior portfolio manager of the GVP.

In a press release issued on Monday afternoon, ACG confirmed it would first abstain from the continuation vote and then the liquidation vote at the general meeting slated for July.

However, the firm added it maintained that the liquidation of trust "just as GVP's holdings were regaining their footing, was short-sighted".

It claimed its vote against liquidation in July 2020 was "beneficial to all long term investors", reiterating two of its roundly rejected proposals, that GVP's board should buy back shares at an appropriate discount and reduce the management fee paid to Gabelli Funds.

ACG went on to note that GVP had delivered "strong absolute investment performance" between 30 July and 1 February, with its net asset value having increased by 35%.

ACG said it believed not liquidating the portfolio was "the right course of action for all shareholders". "That decision underscores why we are pleased that the fund's performance since has rewarded all shareholders of both Associated Capital Group and GVP.

"The Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust was launched six years ago in 2015 as a uniquely defensive, absolute return-focused, fund differentiated by its benchmark agnostic Private Market Value with a Catalyst investment approach.

"This investment process does not, nor was it intended to, mirror a broad-based U.S. equity market index. Reports using a different benchmark were marching to their own newly created drummer."

Liquidation

Last month, GVP's board urged ACG to vote for liquidation and end the long-running dispute, arguing it would be the most efficient way to implement "the clearly expressed desire of the majority of shareholders for a discontinuation of the company".

Now, the board has said this meeting will consider a "continuation vote resolution followed by a special resolution to place the company in members' voluntary liquidation".

"The company has undertaken not to put proposals to shareholders for a tender offer or other return of capital prior to the date of the general meeting," it said.

"The board intends to include further details of the proposed continuation vote and liquidation in a circular that will be sent to shareholders in June 2021."

ACG's approach towards finding a solution has come under fire from several analysts and investment professionals over recent months, with Stifel referring to the situation as "rather a mess" and head of investment company research at QuotedData James Carthew calling the debacle "one of the more outrageous moves we have seen in the investment company sector for some time".