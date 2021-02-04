City Hive partners with #TalkAboutBlack for industry mentoring scheme

City Hive is collaborating with #TalkAboutBlack, a part of the Diversity Project, to extend its successful cross-company mentoring scheme to both women and ethnic minorities.

The 2021 iteration, of which Investment Week is a media partner, follows last year's successful inaugural scheme and aims to provide crucial guidance and support to women and ethnic minorities to accelerate the professional development and career progression of these under-represented and underpaid groups in investment management.

The City Hive Mentoring Scheme promotes cross-company collaboration, which allows for a greater choice of mentors across the industry, bringing perspectives, skills and experience which may not be available in-house to their mentees.

While mentees must be women or ethnic minorities, mentors are encouraged to participate from all ethnicities and genders.

Pairs are professionally matched by a team of experts and will be determined based on skills, experience and goals to ensure the relationship is beneficial to both parties. They will be fully briefed to understand their roles and responsibilities, how the relationship works and what skills are required from each of them.

The scheme will open to applicants in Q2 and runs for nine months, with a recommendation to meet every six weeks.

For candidates who are not matched, there will be a series of opportunities to help foster a network of support across the industry.

Federated Hermes, Mirabaud Asset Management and Invesco have already signed up to the City Hive Mentoring Scheme, which is supported by GAIN, the Guild of Investment Managers, PIMFA and Diversity Project.