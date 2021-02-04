Active funds attract second highest inflows on record in December

The UK’s funds under management reached a record £1.4trn at the end of 2020

Active funds saw net retail sales of £5.2bn in December, just below the record inflow of £5.4bn in November 2020, figures from the Investment Association (IA) show.

The latest IA fund flows data, published today (4 February), shows equity funds were more popular than any other asset class during December, attracting net retail sales of £2.5bn. Including passives, net retail sales reached £6.2bn in December, more than double the £2.5bn taken in during December 2019.

Responsible fund retail flows reach record £7.1bn in 2020

IA CEO Chris Cummings said: "December saw a continuation of the strong net retail sales of November, with the fund market buoyed to a positive end-of-year position. Growing positivity around coronavirus vaccines helped boost stockmarket performance in December which in turn fuelled investor appetite for stocks and shares funds, with investors placing £2.5bn into these funds throughout the month.

"The fund market accumulated strong sales over 2020 and ends a tumultuous year with record funds under management. Continued economic uncertainty, set against the progress made on a national vaccine roll-out, means we enter 2021 with cautious optimism."

Overall, UK retail funds under management reached a record £1.4trn at the end of 2020, boosted by total net inflows of £31bn during the year - triple that of 2019.

Calastone: Vaccine causes second highest equity flows ever

Equity funds were the best-selling asset class in December with £2.5bn in net retail sales, buoyed by strong inflows into Global equity funds of £1.5bn. Funds investing in North America were the second most popular by region, taking in £504m.

Mixed asset was the second best-selling asset class, with £1.8bn of inflows, followed by fixed income with net sales of £1.3bn.

Continuing with the recent trend, responsible investment funds attracted a fresh record £1.1bn in net retail sales in December 2020, hitting £10bn for the year, three times higher than 2019 inflows.

Meanwhile, the worst-selling Investment Association sector in December 2020 was UK Equity Income with an outflow of £501m, as the UK remained out of favour. Overall, UK funds saw net retail outflows of £845m.

Passive funds, on the other hand, remained in vogue, with total net sales of £926m during the month, taking their share of industry AUM to 17.8%.