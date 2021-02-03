Copia Capital removes VAT from MPS range

The decision to remove VAT follows industry discussions with HMRC

Copia Capital Management will no longer be charging VAT on its suite of model portfolios, following a recent HM Revenue & Customs ruling stating VAT on intermediated DFM model portfolio services will not always be applicable.

Robert Vaudry, managing director at Copia, said: "We have been working closely with HMRC and are delighted to be removing VAT across all our portfolios from 1 February.

"Our suite of transparent, diversified multi-asset portfolios, driven by active asset allocation, already offer competitive pricing and we are thrilled be able to further reduce the cost to the end client."

Competitors such as Brewin Dolphin, Tilney Smith & Williamson and Investec have also removed VAT from their model portfolios, following HMRC's indication that it is not required

Copia currently offers a range of "off the shelf" and custom portfolios as well as a range of ESG -compliant models, screened for their performance, ESG profile and value for money characteristics.

Launched in 2013, Copia is the investment solutions division of Novia Financial, a UK platform provider with approximately £8.6bn assets under administration.