Round Hill Music Royalty Fund makes first acquisition as it explores further fundraising

The acquisition includes the rights to a number of songs by the Backstreet Boys. Photo: Starbright31/Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

The Round Hill Music Royalty Fund (RHM) has made its first acquisition since flotation, buying the Round Hill Fund One for $281.9m meaning 86% of the capital it has raised has now been invested.

RHM said it had purchased the fund in full, excluding its shareholding in RH Carlin Holdings, a separate portfolio of musical copyrights that it expects to account for its second acquisition no later than 31 March 2021.

The Round Hill Fund One includes copyrights of songs by artists such as The Beatles, tThe Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears, alongside theme tunes and songs from television shows such as Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Lost and Pokemon.

RHM said the fund, which is managed by Round Hill, was independently valued with an aggregate valuation of $363m, and have achieved a net publisher's share (NPS) multiple of 16.2x on $22.4m of NPS for the trailing twelve months ending 30 June 2020.

The fund itself was purchased on Monday (1 February) and, at $281.9m, represented 86% of the proceeds of RHM's IPO and subsequent placing.

RHM said it would then purchase a 29.1% share in Carlin Copyrights, which is owned by Round Hill Fund One, later in Q1. The catalogue includes songs such as Louis Armstrong's What A Wonderful World and Bonnie Tyler's Total Eclipse of The Heart.

Round Hill CEO Josh Gruss said: "All of the team at Round Hill are thrilled to have completed the maiden acquisition by the company of copyrights which are already well known to Round Hill in such a timely manner.

"We are working hard to complete the acquisition of the shareholding in Carlin in short order. Once this has been completed, we can turn our attention to our longer-term pipeline of investment opportunities, where we are witnessing a large amount of exciting and high-quality catalogues for the fund."

RHM said the portfolio it had bought was "well diversified by genre and income type, with a significant proportion of the copyrights from the period between the 1960s and the 1990s".

By genre, rock and country each make up around three-tenths of the portfolio, with pop accounting for one-fifth and classical R&B at just under one-tenth.

By income type, performance accounted for just over a third, master recordings just over a quarter and synchronisation around a fifth.

RHM added it has agreed a revolving credit facility that will be used in part to finance the Carlin portfolio, as well as to buy future pipeline opportunities.

The board added the fund was exploring another potential equity raise in order to purchase a pipeline of further acquisitions worth around $500m.

RHM added it would pay shareholders the stated annualised dividend of 4.5% for the financial period to 31 December 2021, with its first interim dividend expected to be declared in March and paid in June.