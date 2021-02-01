Silver squeeze is 'not the same as GameStop' - managers

Fears around a repeated squeeze on silver following that of Gamestop have been dismissed

The concerted effort to drive up the price of silver by Reddit traders is "helpful" to the silver market but "not the same as GameStop", according to commodities fund managers.

On Friday (29 January) the subreddit responsible for driving a short squeeze on GameStop, which caused Melvin Capital Management to suffer more than 50% losses for the month, turned its attention to the silver market, which one user described as "the most rigged place" in finance.

The tactics behind the move were summarised by another user as "kill the hedgies with GME and then kill the banks with SLV", with the latter acronym referring to BlackRock's iShares Silver Trust, which saw its net asset value rise 8.77% on 29 January.

The spot price of silver has since risen from $24.89 per troy ounce on 27 January to $29.55 at the time of writing, a rise of 18.7%.

However, while the anti-establishment ambition of the r/WallStreetBets community seems to be geared at dismantling the financial system, Ned Naylor-Leyland, manager of the Merian Gold and Silver fund, has described the interest in the precious metal as "very good news for people who own silver and silver miners".

"It is probably difficult to argue that GameStop is worth its current share price," the manager argued, "whereas in silver, the argument is that it is worth many, many times its current spot price."

"If we adjust the silver price for inflation, it hit around $150 per ounce in 1980, so there is plenty of room for silver to romp higher from here."

Ian Williams, chair and CEO of Charteris Treasury Portfolio Management, said the current squeeze on silver is "not the same as GameStop or any other over-shorted equity" because there "can never be a ‘net' short position in silver futures".

"For every short there has to be a corresponding long position for a trade to take place; they must be always equal in number," Williams explained.

He divided the short and long trades into two large camps, with commercials, including bullion banks and mining companies, taking the net short position, while speculators, both large and small, are camped in the net long position.

However, he added that while speculators tend to be "directional traders betting on a (mainly) up move in the price", those in the commercials camp are "virtually solely engaged in arbitrage".

"Once a nice arbitrage profit opened up, the commercials bought the metal and sold the future, driving back down both the futures price and the basis," he explained.

"The futures price market can only be really squeezed up if there is an underlying shortage of the metal itself, which prevents the arbitrage from taking place."

Williams added that a key difference between the stories is tied to "accurate information", which is readily available for short positions, but "no one knows how much physical silver the commercials can access at any one time".

While commercials are currently able to source the metal with ease, this could change "at a moment's notice".

Adrian Ash, director of research at BullionVault, warned investors of the potential high mark-ups on silver coins and bars as "dealers may exploit the situation as they struggle to meet demand".

He added that while the "short-term spikes and dips in price are great for trading platforms like BullionVault", investors should be aware that silver "is called ‘the devil's metal' for a reason".

"Volatility can be swift and violent, and it can be hard to miss the long-term uptrend in prices if you suddenly find yourself sitting on a loss."