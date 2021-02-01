Fidelity cuts fees on short dated corporate bond fund

Fidelity International has cut its fees on the £127m Fidelity Short Dated Corporate Bond Fund from 38 basis points to 24bps.

The Fidelity Short Dated Corporate Bond fund, managed by Sajiv Vaid and Kris Atkinson, is aimed at investors targeting modestly higher yields and risk profiles than cash or government bonds, but who consider a conventional corporate bond fund a step too far.

Vaid said: "While valuations remain at the tighter end of its historical range, the attractiveness of the fund remains. With short rates underpinned for at least the next two years, the yield of the fund should ensure that it remains a good cash alternative, whilst also offering protection to investors relative to longer duration credit funds should the reflation theme gather steam.

"With the low interest rate environment persisting, we firmly believe that high-quality short-dated credit funds will increasingly be an important vehicle for investors, akin to the exponential growth we have seen in similar funds in Europe."

The fund aims to achieve both capital growth and income in a conservative manner, from a diversified portfolio at least 70% exposed to sterling-denominated (or hedged back to sterling) investment grade debt instruments, with an effective maturity of less than or equal to 5 years.

John Clougherty, head of wholesale at Fidelity International, added: "The low interest rate environment has intensified in the last year, with the risk of negative rates still very much on the table. Yet, household savings ratios are at all-time highs, leaving cash allocations eroding real wealth. We are seeing rising demand from clients who are looking for low volatility solutions to secure a modest level of income.

"By investing in the Fidelity Short Dated Corporate Bond Fund, conservative investors can enjoy low-cost access to our active credit selection capabilities."

Fidelity said the fees drop will make it the cheapest active short-dated fund in the IA Sterling Corporate Bond sector.