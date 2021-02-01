Comgest appoints head of investor relations in double hire

Comgest has appointed a new head of investor relations and head of marketing and investor services in a double hire to replace Philippe Lebeau.

Ian Lewis, the firm's new head of investor relations, joins from Nikko Asset Management, where he was most recently global head of investment proposition and consultant relations, and has also held roles with Ardevora Asset Management, Liontrust Asset Management and UBS Global Asset Management, among others.

David Rowe, who takes on the role of head of marketing and investor services, joins from Jupiter Asset Management, where he held the role of global head of marketing. He has held previous roles with Neuberger Berman, PIMCO, Threadneedle Asset Management and GAM, among others.

The duo will report to chief operating officer Jan-Peter Dolff, and will together replace Lebeau, previous head of investor relations and marketing, who has taken on a new role within the firm to pursue a number of strategic projects.

Arnaud Cosserat, CEO at Comgest, said: "On behalf of our clients and our partnership at Comgest, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Philippe for building our client and investor relations team over the last decade.

"His tireless commitment to clients and collaboration across the firm has allowed us to build many long-lasting and meaningful relationships, characterised by extraordinary client loyalty and trust.

"As he transitions to work on strategic projects at the firm, we welcome both Ian and David to build on Philippe's strong foundations and to further our partnership with clients."

Lewis added: "Comgest has a successful approach to responsible, quality-growth investing. The consistent application of this philosophy over the years, coupled with the firm's independence and broad-partnership structure allows Comgest to focus on what matters most: clients' long-term interests.

"I look forward to working with David and all my Comgest colleagues to continue with Philippe's work for existing and new clients who share Comgest's vision."

Rowe said: "Comgest has an exceptional partnership culture which enables it to apply a singular, responsible investment approach to its outstanding range of equity strategies.

"The pandemic has highlighted the critical role that digital channels play in communications and the importance of understanding clients' changing motivations and needs.

"I look forward to helping Comgest as it continues to develop the highest quality of timely, relevant and engaging communications and servicing for its clients."