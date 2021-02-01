Morningstar rehires Vanguard's Dutt and appoints head of research for IM team

Morningstar has rehired Monika Dutt from Vanguard to head up its passive research team and promoted formerly Chicago-based Edward Fane to head of research for Morningstar Investment Management Europe.

Dutt re-joins the ratings agency as director of passive strategies research for Europe, after a three-year spell at Vanguard. Dutt will lead the firm's team of four analysts specialising in researching and rating index mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

Morningstar IM has also appointed Fane as head of research. He will be responsible for capital markets research and manager selection activities within the EMEA region and will work closely with the portfolio management teams based in London, Paris and Cape Town.

Fane had previously worked in Morningstar's Chicago-based investment management team and replaces Tanguy De Lauzon, who will take on a new role as global head of risk and portfolio analytics.

Having started her career with Bloomberg, Dutt joined Morningstar in 2015 as passive strategies analyst before leaving for Vanguard three years later where she worked as senior ETF analyst and then portfolio consultant within the firm's portfolio review department.

Dutt will report to director, passive strategies, global manager research Ben Johnson, who said she had "deep subject matter expertise of the indexing and exchange-traded funds space".

"Having previously worked with Morningstar, she brings an already strong knowledge of our research process and ratings methodologies, in addition to an understanding of our core values to help investors," Johnson added.

Fane had previously worked in Morningstar's London office, having led the launch of the firm's UK Real Return portfolios in 2015, before jetting off to the US to work within its IM team.

In De Lauzon's new position, he will oversee the risk and performance monitoring of all of the group's portfolios, in addition to leading the development of new risk management methodologies and quantitative tools.

Fane and De Lauzon will report to Morningstar IM's global head of research based in Chicago.