MFS launches global SMID-cap equity fund

MFS Investment Management has launched a global equity fund investing in small- and mid-cap stocks at "compelling valuations" with long-term capital appreciation potential.

MFS Meridian Funds - Global New Discovery is an extension of an existing MFS strategy available in the US since 2011 and aims to deliver above average returns relative to the MSCI All Country World Small Mid Cap index over a full market cycle.

The portfolio had 115 holdings diversified across 20 countries and 40 industries as of 30 September 2020. Investors are charged a total expense ratio ranging from 0.85% to 0.95% depending on share class.

The fund will be co-managed by Peter Fruzzetti and Sandheep Mehta, based in London, and Eric Braz and Michael Grossman, based in Boston.

MFS said the portfolio managers' "extensive experience and closely collaborative approach add a depth and breadth of perspective to the investment process".

Domiciled and regulated in Luxembourg, and structured as a SICAV, the strategy targets consistent earnings growth and durable franchises, as well as attractively valued securities of early stage companies positioned to potentially grow at above-average rates.

Following "a disciplined, repeatable process", the strategy utilises MFS' integrated global research platform, which includes fundamental equity, credit and quantitative analysis aimed at developing insights into a company's fundamentals and valuation metrics.

MFS managing director for Europe Matt Weisser said: "In the current market, it is tempting for investors to focus on companies that may offer strong returns in the near term.

"We believe the small- and mid-cap equity space presents a compelling intersection of an increasingly attractive opportunity set over the long term.

"Stock selection is key, with a focus on finding, early in their life cycle, companies that are attractively valued relative to their fundamental strengths and growth prospects. This is the major driver of the portfolio's active returns."