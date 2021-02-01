Alpha FMC taps KPMG for ESG director hire

Alpha FMC has hired former head of sustainability and responsible investment at KPMG Troy Mortimer as a director in its ESG team.

Mortimer, who left KPMG after 15 years in April 2020, will join Vanessa Bingle as a director in the ESG and responsible investment leadership team.

In his new role alongside Bingle, he will guide the ESG and responsible investment practice in supporting clients to further embed responsible investment in every area of their business, from investment processes to data and technology.

Mortimer has held recent part-time roles as an ESG adviser to ILA & Partners and CyberSolace, and began his career in KPMG's Panama office in 2000 following time at a Canadian NGO in the same city.

Stuart McNulty, Alpha FMC global chief client officer and head of UK AWM, said: "ESG and responsible investing is a major theme for our clients. We are delighted that Troy has agreed to join a successful Alpha team in this space, and bring further insight, experience and senior capacity to expand our reach.

"Troy Mortimer has a fantastic reputation in the industry and brings a wealth of experience. Our expansion of the ESG & RI team reflects a fantastic opportunity for us to transform our industry towards a more sustainable future, and I am delighted to welcome Troy to the team."

Mortimer added: "What impressed me most about Alpha is the combination of the team's pipeline and track record in delivering top notch ESG and RI transformation projects for its clients; the integrity, authenticity and technical expertise of its people, which must be why they continue to be recognised as a Top 100 Company to work for by the Sunday Times; and how Alpha as a corporate is ‘walking the talk' of ESG by its commitment to report on its own performance using SASB.

"Globally, the wealth and asset management industry faces some significant challenges with respect to ESG data, regulation, evolving operating models and ever increasing stakeholder demands. I look forward to sharing my expertise in sustainability, responsible investment, due diligence, and reporting to help our clients confront these challenges and become exemplary responsible investors."