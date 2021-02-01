Former 7IM head of wealth management to join James Hambro & Partners

Alex Montgomery, former head of wealth management at 7IM, is to join James Hambro & Partners as partner from today (1 February) to head up its new Edinburgh office.

Montgomery, who was joint CEO of Tcam Asset Management before it was acquired by 7IM in 2018, will run JH&P's second regional office. The former head of Aberdeen Standard Capital Aidan Butler opened its first outpost in Leeds at the beginning of 2020.

The firm expects the new office to open by April and said there are "more hires in the pipeline".

"We want to have the capacity to deliver all the firm's services from the Edinburgh office, so that will mean recruiting experienced and capable financial planning and investment professionals and support staff," Montgomery explained.

"However, with the support of colleagues in London and Leeds, we will be able to provide the full range of services to Scottish clients from day one."

JH&P's CEO Andy Steel said Montgomery was an "outstanding addition to the team", with a "serious appreciation of what it takes to deliver high-quality investment management".

He added: "We have been looking to open an office in Scotland for some time, but this is not just about a good geographical opportunity.

"We have known each other professionally for a long time, and there's a good cultural fit here - Alex shares the JH&P values."

Montgomery said the firm already had several Scottish clients and that founding partner Lord Balniel was based in Fife.

"That means we are already sensitive to some of the subtle but important differences in law and taxation that affect individuals and charities here," he continued. "Having a strong team in Scotland will augment the firm's ability to serve Scottish clients.

"I know that for many of them, with the spectre of another referendum looming, there is an appeal in having a wealth manager with a foot on both sides of the border."

Montgomery left 7IM in 2019, one year after Tcam was acquired by the firm. Prior to this, he spent six years as joint CEO at Tcam, managing more than £1bn of assets for clients.

Montgomery began his career in 1999 at the firm's parent company Turcan Connell, from which he and former co-CEO Haig Bathgate led a management buy-out backed by Crispin Odey in 2012.