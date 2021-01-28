Victory Hill raises £242.6m for global infrastructure investment trust

The VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Trust (GSEO) has raised £242.6m from its initial public offering, falling sort of the £400m it had aimed to secure from investors.

GSEO, run by investment adviser Victory Hill Capital Advisors, will start trading on the London Stock Exchange on 2 February.

Chair Bernard Bulkin said the board was "very pleased with the strong, broad-based response from investors to the proposition".

"It reflects the confidence from the investment community in the high calibre team at Victory Hill, our investment advisors," he added. "We have an excellent pipeline of projects which will now move forward, playing our part in the energy transition."

Ship shape and ready to float? IPO market picks up but headwinds remain for small launches

The company will invest in a diversified portfolio of global sustainable energy infrastructure assets, largely in developed market countries. It will target total returns of 10% per annum once fully invested including a yield of 5%, which Victory Hill CEO Anthony Catachanas told Investment Week was "very comfortable for us [to achieve]".

Unlike many peers in the renewable infrastructure sector, Catachanas said GSEO would provide shareholders with diversification through jurisdictions, geographies and technologies.

"We have noticed that a lot of investment trusts have been regionally focused on a handful of technologies," he said. "We and the team find that a little constraining. In order to provide investors with more stability of income, you need to diversify your portfolio."

The CEO added the trust would focus on the post-subsidy markets. "We are not selling investors the idea that a subsidy regime is a good thing and is a stabiliser of cashflows; a change in policy can change that overnight, as it has in recent history in places like Spain."

One of those countries includes Chile, which Catachanas said was a very developed economy with infrastructure that in some cases exceeds some southern European countries.

Cordiant Capital to launch digital infrastructure investment trust

Catachanas said Chile was going through a similar experience to the UK in the 1980s and 1990s, in that it is trying to displace coal-fired power plants.

"We recognise that pattern and we are able to go to this market and try to capture investment opportunities because we have experienced that same pattern in the UK," he added.

Other markets the trust will look to include; Australia, which is also attempting to displace coal from its power grid; Brazil; and South Africa through hydro and wind assets. It will not invest in China, which Catachanas said was "too complicated".

Catachanas said the management team would deploy the capital it raised in the coming weeks and months, and was in very advanced negotiations on a pipeline of investments already identified.

He outlined that the firm would not be seeding the trust with assets from other portfolios Victory Hill runs, as some other newly launched investment trusts have done. "That just screams conflict of interest to us. It is not what we want to be doing.

"You have to originate new a pipeline because investors are giving you money to bring the benefit of your origination capability, so you need to demonstrate that."