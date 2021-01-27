EQ Investors hires Victoria Hasler as head of fund research

EQ Investors has appointed Victoria Hasler as the new head of fund research, in charge of the team of analysts and responsible for the fund research output of the firm.

She will also research asset class and portfolio construction ideas for clients' portfolios and monitoring services provided to them.

With 20 years of investment and research experience, Hasler joins from Square Mile Investment Consulting & Research where she was director, research and consulting. Prior to that, she held roles at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers, Rothschild Private Bank and Brewin Dolphin.

EQ Investors slashes DFM fees across products

Sophie Kennedy, head of investing at EQ, said: "Victoria has built up an impressive career in fund and ESG research over many years and brings a wealth of investment knowledge to our award-winning team.

"We are very pleased that Victoria has chosen to join EQ and are confident she will be a hugely valuable addition to the business."

Four 'positive change' themes EQ Investors is pushing fund managers for

Hasler added: "I am excited to be taking on this role at a time where EQ is undergoing rapid growth across its sustainable strategies and ESG is becoming a core part of the investment process. I look forward to building on EQ's well-established research capability in this space and working with such a knowledgeable and passionate team'.