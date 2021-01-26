HL introduces tiered fee structure to utilise economies of scale

The new tiered structure will help investors benefit from economies of scale

Hargreaves Lansdown has introduced a tiered fee structure along with a range of fee cuts on its multi-manager funds, according to its latest Assessment of Value report.

The changes, effective from Q2 2021, have been implemented to "improve these funds' potential to perform" and "achieve further economies of scale".

Three multi-manager funds will initially benefit from the new tiered fee structure, which will see the annual management charge (AMC) fall by 6.6% per £1bn in assets under management (AUM) above the first, up to a maximum 20% AMC reduction.

Board determines 'good value' on all HL multi-manager funds

For example, a fund with an AMC of 0.75% will fall five basis points per £1bn AUM, to a minimum 0.6% AMC on a fund with an AUM in excess of £3bn.

HL Multi-Manager Balanced Managed, Income & Growth and Special Situations, with respective AUMs of £1.1bn, £1.9bn and £1.6bn will each enjoy a discount as part of this new structure.

HL Multi-Manager Balanced Managed will also benefit from a cut to its AMC due to its fixed income exposure, as all funds with such holdings see a cut in AMC from 0.75% to 0.6%.

The reduction has been enacted "in recognition of a prolonged period of low yield on fixed interest securities and in anticipation that this will continue", resulting in five funds - Equity & Bond, High Income, Strategic Assets and Strategic Bond, in addition to Balanced Managed - enjoying a 15 basis point cut.

While the assessment of value report found all funds to be of good value overall, it revealed both HL Multi-Manager Asia & Emerging Markets and Strategic Assets had underperformed to a level that "does not represent value".

In the former, it explained that despite delivering "good levels of capital growth", it had underperformed its peers both over five years and rolling five years since its inception. This is due to an underweight exposure to China, along with manager selection, "particularly in the emerging market part of the portfolio".

In response to this, "the team has been working on reducing the underweight to China and have recently introduced a new strategy to the fund with greater exposure to this country".

HL bolsters research team as Wall prepares for maternity leave

A lower equity and higher fixed income exposure compared to its peer group has caused HL Multi-Manager Strategic Assets to underperform in absolute terms and relative to peers over rolling three years since inception, along with a tilt towards the UK equity income sector.

To remedy this, the team has "removed or reduced exposure to funds that have failed to meet their expectations" and have added exposure to a "mix of bond funds managed with a total return philosophy".