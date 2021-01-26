MGIM promotes Hardy to lead UK investment team

Momentum Global Investment Management has promoted Andrew Hardy to investment director, with responsibility for overseeing the firm's UK investment team.

Hardy, who has been a member of the firm's London-based investment team since 2005, will also be responsible for managing relationships with key clients and partners.

He has been co-head of research for the past five years and an MGIM portfolio manager for more than a decade, leading the management of the firm's Harmony Portfolio multi-asset range and global developed and emerging market equity funds.

MGIM said Hardy has "played an important role" in developing the firm's "investment philosophy and process while supporting business strategy and development".

CEO of MGIM Ferdi van Heerden added that Hardy has "made a huge contribution to the business during the past 15 years and his experience and understanding of our culture and values made him the ideal choice for this leadership role".

"The decision to promote from within ensures that there will be no disruption at this important time for the business, and we are confident that Andrew will continue to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients and partners in his new position," he said.

Hardy added: "We have an outstanding team and a long track record of success across our global client base, and multi-asset solutions like ours are becoming increasingly popular with both retail and institutional investors.

"This is an exciting time for MGIM and in my new role I look forward to continuing to drive the company's overall ambition to be the gold standard for multi-asset investment among financial advisers and intermediaries."