A return to hiring in 2021 despite Covid concerns - survey

Global distribution teams are set to grow over 2021 despite continued pressure from Covid restrictions and increased fee compression, according to Magellan Advisory Partners' Distribution Barometer 2021.

Nearly three-quarters (73%) of distribution heads surveyed predicted they would add to their headcount in the coming year, compared to just a third (33%) in 2020, although managers have become more "pragmatic" with their hiring in order to get budgets signed off.

This has led to a trend of redundancies in one region followed by redeployment in another, as managers reconsider the priority status of some countries.

Combined with travel restrictions, this has caused a shift from the "fly-in, fly-out" model of sales, with more firms focusing on building a local presence to maintain and build their client base.

A focus on a diverse workforce will continue, with companies expanding the definition beyond gender and ethnicity, focusing on diversity of "thought, perspective, personality and approach", according to the survey.

Sales teams will continue improving their alternative capabilities, with generalist teams bolstered by individuals with private markets experience, a trend reinforced by distribution heads predicting 2021 to be the year of alternatives.

Private equity and private debt are anticipated to be the most popular, with 26% of those surveyed citing the asset classes, while 13% also pointed to infrastructure and real estate as winners over the coming year.

In public equities, one in five heads (22%) expect demand for global equities to increase, with a particular focus on highly concentrated active strategies, thematic and value investing.

Emerging market debt leads the way in public fixed income with 22% anticipating growth in the area, while global high yield, absolute return fixed income and China-dedicated products also predicted to be of interest to clients.

Fee compression remains the "biggest challenge facing the asset management industry" as distribution heads cite the issue more than any other (30%), while fund performance (27%) follows closely behind as salespeople struggle to stand out in a crowded marketplace.

Covid restrictions (15%) remain a "clear worry" for the industry and distribution professionals have commented that travel bans "have already begun to affect new product launches and initiatives".

Nearly half of those surveyed (48%) anticipate trouble retaining assets in the US, with new entrants to the region and new names springing up within causing trouble for those houses traditionally dominant in the country, while Germany (17%) and the UK & Ireland (14%) follow in second and third as clients are tempted away from their current investors.

Asset managers have not invested enough in technology according to their distribution teams, 59% of which believe technology is not "adequately servicing" their function.

While client reporting is the area "most in need of technological innovation and support" (31%), almost a quarter (24%) of respondents believe client portfolio analytics tools would be beneficial. J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Lazard Asset Management, for instance, recently developed tools to generate detailed, customised assessments of client portfolios.