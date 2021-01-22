Guy Foster named Brewin Dolphin chief strategist

Guy Foster has been appointed Brewin Dolphin’s new chief strategist as Davina Rich is promoted to his former role of head of research.

Foster shifts from his lead research role, which he has held since 2014, to head up the investment solutions team, driving asset allocation across the firm and utilising the research team's output to build investment strategies.

Rich joined the firm in 2019 as investment director, undertaking an "instrumental" role within the investment team for Brewin Dolphin's 1762 service, helping to develop innovative propositions and holding a role as chair of the company-wide global research forums.

She began her career in the asset management industry more than two decades ago at Morgan Grenfell Investment Management, following which she co-founded Stoneware Capital, where she managed a global market neutral hedge fund.

Rich has also held roles with North of South Capital and Waverton Investment Management.

Charles Ferry, managing director of wealth and investment, Brewin Dolphin, said: "I am pleased to announce that Davina Rich has been appointed as our new head of research as Guy moves into his new chapter as chief strategist.

"Davina was selected following an extensive internal and external hiring process involving a number of high calibre applicants.

"It is rare to find someone that combines the skills of analyst, asset manager and client-facing investment manager, so I am delighted that we have been able to fill this key role from within, and that Davina is keen to take on this very important role."

Rich added: "Our clients have been pleased with their 2020 performance and how we have looked after them during a turbulent year. A key part of that is down to a well-resourced and talented research department, so I am obviously delighted to be taking over from Guy.

"Our recommendations shape clients' portfolios not only across our 34 offices in the UK and Ireland but also for the 1,700 adviser firms we work with. I look forward to leading the team, ensuring we remain relevant and efficient in order to drive consistently strong performance across the business."

Foster said: "Davina's breadth of experience working closely with clients will bring valuable insight to further enhance the work of our strong research team with the aim of continuous excellence in client outcomes and the value we bring."

"The investment solutions team launched our new Voyager fund range and continues to manage our external segregated mandates and the £4.4bn of clients' assets in our managed portfolio service. Since joining Brewin Dolphin in 2006, and taking over the research team in 2014, I have been humbled to have a role supporting the firm's clients and its growth strategy."