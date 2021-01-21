UK Government commits to 2021 LTAF launch

The Government has reiterated its commitment to back the Investment Association's (IA) plans to launch a UK long-term asset fund (LTAF) this year.

The LTAF was first proposed in June 2019 in the IA's Vision 2020 report, which outlined its vision for a UK vehicle giving investors better access to illiquid assets without some of the pitfalls inherent in some structures such as UCITS.

In attendance at HM Treasury's Asset Management Taskforce yesterday (21 January), Investment Week understands that City minister John Glen offered the industry a firm commitment from the government to getting the LTAF off the ground in 2021.

It follows a similar sentiment from Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who said in November: "To encourage UK pension funds to direct more of their half a trillion pounds of capital towards our economic recovery I'm committing to the UK's first Long-Term Asset Fund being up and running within a year".

The IA's ‘LTAF' proposal is "built on a modified NURS structure capable of being sold to professional and retail investors", with "the following key characteristics":

• Utilise existing authorised NURS structure

• More flexible investment and borrowing powers

• Flexible dealing frequency

• Option to list

• Liquidity management tools such as notice periods and limited/deferred redemptions

• Model based valuations

• Strong investor protection measures

• Avoidance of any additional tax leakage

Also in attendance at yesterday's meeting were ten industry representatives and representatives from the Financial Conduct Authority.

It is understood that Glen reiterated his commitment to work with the industry to maintain the UK's international leadership in investment management.

Also under discussion was the controversial Financial Services Compensation Scheme, with commitments from the industry to work with the regulator to address the concerns around the levy.