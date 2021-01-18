No changes to Hawksmoor services after Carlyle Group acquisition

Hawksmoor has promised clients there will be no changes to its investment and fund management services, after confirming it had been acquired by The Carlyle Group subsidiary Hurst Point Group.

Hawksmoor on Monday (18 January) said its shareholders had agreed to accept an offer that will see Hurst Point take control of the firm, subject to FCA regulatory approval.

CEO Sarah Soar wrote to clients after the announcement, telling them that the Hawksmoor board had been looking for someone to invest in the business "for some time now ... in order to allow long standing shareholders to realise some of their investment in the company".

Some of those share- and option-holders, which largely comprise staff, would roll their holdings in the company into shares in Hurst Point Group, Hawksmoor said.

Soar said the deal was "an exciting opportunity for Hawksmoor as we continue to grow and develop the business", but noted Hawksmoor would continue to operate as a separate subsidiary to Hurst Point.

"The firm will continue to be managed through our existing operational structure and as such, you will not notice any difference from our current arrangements," Soar continued, in an email to clients.

"There will be no change to the way Hawksmoor's suite of award-winning multi asset funds of funds will be managed. Led by Ben Conway, the team will continue to manage highly diversified, capacity-constrained and objective-led portfolios, deploying the disciplined investment process that has served investors well over the last 12 years.

"I am also pleased to say there will be no change in our ability to deliver an exceptionally high quality, personalised service to you.

"We will continue with our current strategy of genuinely caring about all our clients, and putting you and your needs at the centre of everything we do, but with additional support from our new partners."

Hurst Point was established by The Carlyle Group in 2019 to facilitate investment into the UK wealth management sector. It acquired Harwood Wealth Management in March 2020. Carlyle, meanwhile, took a majority stake in funds network Calastone in October.

In a release, Soar said the partnership would give Hawksmoor "valuable support to achieve our strategic objectives and help to ensure that we can continue to deliver an exceptionally high-quality service to all of our clients".

Hurst Point executive chairman Ian Gladman said he was delighted Hawksmoor's shareholders had accepted the offer, and in many cases, re-invested into Hurst Point.

"We have long held the Hawksmoor business in high regard and believe we can support the business to fulfil its true potential in the years to come," Gladman said.

"We look forward to working with Sarah, her management team and a very talented group of employees to realise our shared future vision for the business."

Hawksmoor, which was founded in 2008, will become a separate subsidiary of Hurst Point. The firm said it intends to support Hawksmoor's core strategy of growth in the areas of investment management and specialist funds.