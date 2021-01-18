GAM expects to report loss for 2020 following impairment charge

Swiss asset management firm GAM expects to report a 2020 full-year net loss of CHF380m (£309.7m) as a result of the CHF377.7m (£307.9m) impairment charge announced in its first-half results, but recorded its first quarter of positive net inflows since 2018 in the fourth quarter.

In an update published today (18 January), GAM said it also expects to report an underlying pre-tax loss of approximately CHF15m (£12.2m), compared to a CHF10.5m (£8.6m) underlying profit for 2019, when it announces its 2020 full-year results on 18 February 2021.

The group has said that the impairment charges relate to legacy goodwill primarily created by the acquisition of GAM by Julius Baer in 2005 and UBS in 1999, and were announced in June last year.

GAM saw CHF0.3bn (£0.2bn) of net inflows across investment management during the fourth quarter of 2020, the first quarter of positive net inflows since the beginning of 2018.

During the quarter, it also recorded positive net market and FX movements of CHF2.1bn (£1.7bn), as well as an impact from divestments of CHF0.4bn.

In private labelling there were net outflows of CHF3.4bn (£2.8bn) in the fourth quarter, which it attributed to one client with existing capabilities, who decided to bring the services provided by GAM in-house.

Group assets under management climbed to CHF122bn (£99.4bn) as at 31 December 2020, with investment management at CHF35.9bn (£29.2bn), compared to CHF120.4bn (£98.1bn) as at 30 September, with investment management at CHF33.9bn (£27.6bn).

In a statement, group CEO Peter Sanderson said: "GAM has continued to make strong progress on our strategic plans despite the very challenging conditions of 2020.

"I am pleased to see this bear fruit with positive momentum in our investment management business during the fourth quarter. I look forward to providing a complete update when we announce our results in detail on 18 February."