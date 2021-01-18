Baillie Gifford American's Bujnowski to become partner as Plowden retires

Dave Bujnowski, co-manager of 2020's best-performing fund Baillie Gifford American, is one of three new partners appointed by the firm as two partners are set to retire.

Bujnowski joined the firm in 2018 as an analyst in the North American equities team and currently serves as portfolio manager across both Baillie Gifford US Equity Growth and Baillie Gifford American.

Joining Bujnowski from 1 May 2021 as new partners at Baillie Gifford are Catherine Flockhart and Colin Lennox, while Charles Plowden and Bill Pacula take retirement on 30 April, increasing the total number of Baillie Gifford partners to 47.

Flockhart joined the firm in 2012 as a trainee in the clients department and now works as a director leading the client side of the Positive Change strategy.

Lennox began his career with Baillie Gifford in 1993 and now heads up the IT infrastructure and support operations, where he is planning the firm's office move to Haymarket.

Plowden's retirement was announced last May, with the senior partner's position set to be filled by Malcolm MacColl.

His role as manager of the Global Alpha Strategy and Global Alpha Growth fund will be assumed by MacColl, while the Monks investment trust will be taken on by Spencer Adair, with MacColl deputy managing.

Plowden leaves the firm after nearly 40 years, having joined in 1983.

Pacula will also be retiring in April after 45 years in the industry and 20 with Baillie Gifford.

He joined the firm in 2001 and became partner in 2011, spending two decades helping the firm build long-term relationships across the US and Canada.

Andrew Telfer, joint senior partner, said: "We have always maintained that being independent and wholly owned by working partners gives us stability, motivation and a strong culture, allowing us to focus on our clients and their investments. Last year these values were felt more keenly than ever.

"Catherine, Dave and Colin have already made a substantial contribution to our clients and will play increasing leadership roles in future. At the same time, we all thank Charles and Bill for their many years of exceptional service - both have had a significant impact on the firm.

"Our partners are stewards of the firm for the next generation and as they retire it allows for a perpetual evolution, bringing on board talented people to ensure we progress."