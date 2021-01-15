R&M makes third ex-Merian distribution hire as Pearse joins

It is R&M's third distribution hire in just over six months

River & Mercantile (R&M) has added Jupiter Asset Management's Nick Pearse to its UK wholesale distribution team.

Pearse will be responsible for developing business and client service in the Midlands, South West and Channel Islands, R&M said.

It is R&M's third distribution hire in just over six months, with all three having worked together at Merian Global Investors, which was bought by Jupiter in February 2020.

R&M looks to add fund managers and further distribution hires as CEO Barham outlines five-year plan

Head of wholesale distribution at R&M Simon Smith, who moved from Merian in June, said he regarded Pearse, who he has worked with for almost a decade, as "one of the best distribution professionals in the industry".

"I am thrilled that he is joining the team at River and Mercantile to help implement our aggressive growth strategy," Smith added.

Pearse said the move was "an easy decision". "River & Mercantile is a very strong brand in the wholesale market with an excellent product range and renowned investment teams.

"I know I can make a strong contribution to the growth of the business and I'm looking forward to working again with Simon."

The hire comes following August's hire of Martin Canavan, who will be responsible for all intermediated channels in the north of England, Scotland, Ireland and the Isle of Man.

Group CEO James Barham said Pearse was the latest, "but by no means the last" hire within the firm's distribution team.

Calastone: Equity fund inflows surge to £2.4bn in December

Barham told Investment Week last year that the firm would continue to build out its distribution team in both the UK and Australia, under the guidance of David Hanratty, who joined as global head of distribution from Pioneer Investments in September 2019.

At the time, Barham said: "The wholesale part of our business is a key part of our business plan over the next three to five years and it is absolutely critical that we have the right people with the right capabilities operating in that market.

"The market has moved on from a purely relationship-based sales approach. You need to have the technical abilities to be able to talk to an increasingly sophisticated market about a whole range of complex investment strategies."