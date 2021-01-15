M&G instigates fee cuts across 75% of UK OEIC AUM

The changes affect around 75% of the firm's total AUM

M&G Investments has cut fees across 45 funds representing around 75% of the firm’s assets under management (AUM) held within its UK OEIC fund range, following a review.

As of 15 February 2021, the firm's largest offerings, the £3.2bn M&G Corporate Bond and £2.6bn M&G Global Dividend funds will take a 20 basis point reduction and be available for 0.45% and 0.7% respectively.

Also receiving a 20 basis point cut is M&G Strategic Corporate Bond, now at 0.45%, while M&G Recovery and Global Macro Bond will each stand 15 basis points lower at 0.7% and 0.65% respectively.

Rounding out the changes to the £1bn+ AUM funds on the range, M&G Optimal Income will be available for 25 basis points less than before (0.65%) and M&G Global High Yield Bond will cost 0.6%, a reduction of 10 basis points.

Although the suspended £2.1bn M&G Property Portfolio is unaffected by the fee changes in its main share class, the fund has been subject to a 30% discount since it was first suspended in December 2019. A fee cut will apply to its A and X share classes.

This raft of cuts is part of a full review of M&G's UK fund range, according to a spokesperson, who added that economies of scale discounts still apply on top of the new annual charges.

The spokesperson added: "We are continuously seeking ways to offer better value to our customers and we have started writing to customers invested in our UK range who will see a reduction in their charges, effective 15 February 2021. This reduction builds on other initiatives we introduced in recent years, such a fee cap put in place in 2019.

"For example, we abolished entry and exit charges for good, simplified and made our charges more predictable and introduced economies of scale discounts for the benefit of those investors in our larger funds (over £1 billion in size).

"These changes will increase the competitivity of our range in the UK market, putting M&G on a stronger footing to retain and grow our assets under management.

"The recent creation of our £28 billion wealth management arm which brings together the recently acquired platform Ascentric, The Advice Partnership and the direct to consumer part of M&G Investments is part of this (many customers within our direct business will be receiving letters today about the price reductions).

Ben Yearsley, director, Fairview Investing, described the changes as "probably overdue" and suggested the cuts make the manager "competitive again from a cost perspective".

He added: "Many of the older groups have issues with expensive funds with legacy books of business. If they are listed, it is very difficult to cut fees as shareholders and the city don't like profit warnings. M&G have had this issue coupled with some mediocre performing funds, especially equity.

"I look forward to seeing Jupiter follow suit."