Industry warns it will get worse before it gets better as UK nears double-dip recession

Asset managers warn that a double-dip recession is "increasingly" on the cards for Britain and that the road to recovery "will be fraught with challenges" as the pandemic continues to hit the economy.

The UK economy shrank by 2.6% in November as it took a hit from restrictions put in place to contain the Covid-19 pandemic and is now on the path of a double-dip recession.

Richard Pearson, director at investment platform EQi, said the numbers have "reignited fears for the first double-dip recession since the mid-1970s" for the first quarter of 2021.

He added: "The economy was already nearly 5% smaller at this point than at the beginning of 2020, so further contraction is calamitous."

GDP falls 2.6% in November as UK nears double-dip recession

For Pearson, "it's clear the road to recovery for our economy will be fraught with challenges."

Robert Alster, CIO at Close Brothers Asset Management said: "General consensus is that the UK economy is going to get worse before it gets better, which is reflected in November's GDP plummet after several months of tentative growth. The lockdown at the end of 2020 almost feels like old news as we undergo our third round of shutdown.

"A double dip recession is increasingly on the cards for Britain. Virus cases continue to climb, leaving policy-makers grappling with establishing an effective health policy whilst providing enough financial support for both individuals and businesses.

"With no set end-date for the current restrictions, investors will be hoping that the rapid vaccine roll out programme across the nation will get the UK economy up and running again, meaning there is light at the end of the tunnel."

Derrick Dunne, CEO at Beaufort Investment, warned that "with the country expected to be in lockdown throughout the first quarter, it could be nigh on impossible to avoid another recession".

He said: "While the vaccine rollout presents clear hope for the future, we must prepare for things to get worse before they get better. In an uncertain post-Brexit world, we have a rocky period ahead, so anyone saving for the long-term should revisit their financial plan to ensure it's still in line to meet their goals."

With lockdown measures expected to continue until at least March, GDP growth is expected to remain under pressure over the next few months.

Douglas Grant, director of Conister, paints a bleak future as the pandemic is forcing closures. He said: "We must recognise that many businesses will not survive this pandemic, particularly those with an unsustainable debt burden. It is imperative for the future that we now focus on identifying and protecting our most resilient business sectors.

Services fell 3.4%, while manufacturing and construction grew 0.7% and 1.9% respectively.