BMO to engage further with Chartwells following free school meals scandal

BMO Global Asset Management has said it will ramp up its engagement with Compass Group, after its subsidiary, Chartwells, found itself at the centre of a free school meals row.

Images of the packages posted by parents on social media suggested they were insufficient and did not meet government guidelines. Chartwells has apologised after those images of paltry food parcels sent to families provoked anger.

Issued instead of £30 vouchers. I could do more with £30 to be honest. pic.twitter.com/87LGUTHXEu — Roadside Mum 🐯 (@RoadsideMum) January 11, 2021 Speaking to MPs on the Commons Liaison Committee on Wednesday afternoon, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the free school meals pictured online do not reflect government guidance, adding it was a "scandal and a disgrace that some companies are trying to get away with the provision that they're offering".

Chartwells is a private catering company and the education catering arm of food service giant, Compass Group.

The world's largest caterer, Compass Group is a global food service company, working across 45 countries and employing 600,000 people.

The row also caused concern among investors, with BMO Asset Management stating it had spoken to the company about its response and remedial actions.

The asset manager said: "While we appreciate how quickly the company had to pivot their operations to accommodate the short notice of the national lockdown, our initial conversation has not provided the level of comfort we would expect."

BMO added: "We plan to escalate our engagement to senior operational representatives who may be better able to define the measures the company will put in place to address quality control issues."

Food parcels have been sent to pupils in England who would normally be eligible for free school meals while schools are closed during the coronavirus lockdown.

In a statement Compass Group said: "In our efforts to provide thousands of food parcels a week at extremely short notice we are very sorry the quantity has fallen short in this instance."