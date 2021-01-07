HL bolsters research team as Wall prepares for maternity leave

Hargreaves Lansdown has announced a raft of changes and new hires in its research team while head of investment analysis Emma Wall is on maternity leave.

Wall's leave will begin on 16 January, she said on Linkedin, at which time senior investment analyst Kate Marshall will become acting head of investment analysis, and return on 8 August.

Marshall will run the fund selection process and manage the research team during this period, Wall said, supported by former Investec Wealth & Investment and Morningstar analyst David Holder, who will join the platform as senior investment analyst for a fixed term through 2021.

"The fund research team has expanded considerably over the past year, through both internal and external appointments," Wall said.

"This is part of an ongoing commitment to broadening and deepening the research and analysis we produce for clients, with particular focus in 2021 on both ESG strategies and passive funds."

Marshall has been with Hargreaves for more than a decade, having joined as senior investment helpdesk consultant in August 2010 before becoming investment analyst 12 months later. She has been senior investment analyst since July 2017.

Holder left Investec in June after six months with the firm as senior fund selection specialist. He previously spent four years as senior analyst, manager research at Morningstar. Before that, Holder had been fund manager at Quilter Cheviot for 11 years.

Other hires to Hargreaves' research team include Tom Mills, who joined earlier this week as senior investment analyst from BT Financial Group, where he had been senior analyst, investment research and governance for eight years. Before that, Mills spent seven years with Standard & Poor's as fund ratings specialist.

Henry Ince also joined the firm before Christmas as investment analyst after spending 19 months at Leigh-on-Sea-based financial advice firm Forrester Hyde.