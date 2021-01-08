Kepler hires ex-Sloane Robinson CIO Ed Butchart

Butchart had been CIO at Sloane Robinson prior to its closure

Kepler Partners has hired Ed Butchart and three research analysts from Sloane Robinson after the firm shut down at the end of 2020.

Butchart was previously CIO at the London-based hedge fund since 2011 and had been manager of the KLS Emerging Markets fund, which was launched on Kepler's Liquid Strategies Platform in July 2017.

The fund, which was originally launched in partnership with Sloane Robinson, will continue to be run by Butchert and his team, which comprises senior analysts Rohit Agarwal, Patrick Christiansen and Andreas Valanides, who will join him at Kepler.

Kepler launches pair of US alternative strategies

Tom Trotter, senior Partner and head of sales at Kepler Partners, said he was "delighted" the team would continue to run the emerging markets fund, which has generated annualised returns of 13.6% since inception.

"They are an extremely experienced and credible team who we have enjoyed working with since launching the UCITS fund in 2017," Trotter added.

"We see this as a core emerging market equity fund and are delighted to continue to offer this strategy to both existing and future prospect investors."

Butchart said: "Having invested a huge amount of time and effort honing an investment process based on lessons learned from nearly 30 years of investing in emerging markets, we are delighted by the continuity offered by joining… the team at Kepler to continue this work.

"We think it is a very interesting time for the asset class and are excited about the opportunities we see ahead."

Retail fund sales hit record £8.3bn in November - IA data

Butchart joined Sloane Robinson after five years at Moore Capital. Before that, he had spent seven years at Merrill Lynch. He also established his own research firm, Gemstrat Advisory.

Agarwal had worked for Lansdowne Partners, Pictet Asset Management and JP Morgan before joining Sloane Robinson, while Christiansen and Valanides joined Sloane Robinson straight out of University more than four years ago.

Sloane Robinson shut down after failing to raise enough capital for its strategies, shutting down its Global Opportunities and Global Compounder portfolios, Bloomberg reported in July.

The KLS Emerging Markets fund holds a concentrated portfolio of between 30 and 35 stocks and has an absolute return objective.

Georg Reutter, senior partner and head of investments at Kepler Partners, said: "This presents an exciting development in Kepler's growth as an asset management business and a natural evolution for us to make. We continue to focus on growing our KLS platform and providing best in class UCITS opportunities for allocators."