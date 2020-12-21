Further writedown deals another blow to former Woodford shareholders

Investors in the Schroder Pubic Private Trust (SUPP) are likely to suffer a further blow as the trust’s net asset value (NAV) is expected to take a 2.5% hit after a holding was taken over.

Ombu Group, a specialist investor in early and growth stage environmental technologies, was acquired by venture capital firm Hambro Perks, SUPP told shareholders on Monday (21 December).

The sale was financed by a newly established fund, HP Environmental Technologies Fund LP (HPET), which includes Hambro Perks, Ombu's existing management team and a number of other private and institutional investors as anchor investors.

SUPP said it would not take up the cash exit offered to a number of Ombu shareholders and that it had swapped its shareholding in Ombu for a partnership interest in HPET. This, SUPP said, would allow it to "retain exposure to [Ombu's] underlying portfolio and its future value creation potential".

SUPP's AIFM is expected to revalue the holding to a valuation of £4m, representing a 71% discount to the latest carrying value of the company's holding in Ombu of £14m as at 30 September. The new valuation will be reflected in SUPP's NAV calculation as at 31 December.

Numis analyst Priyesh Parmar predicted the writedown would lead to a 2.5% hit to NAV, "another disappointment for shareholders", with shares falling as much as 5.5% in early trading to 27.46p.

SUPP said it thought the cash acquisition price offered by HPET was "more reflective of the shareholder dynamics surrounding Ombu, than a fundamental assessment of the portfolio value", which is why it elected to hold on to its exposure.

Stifel's Iain Scouller thought the sale appeared to be "driven by the liquidity requirements of investors, including funds formerly managed by Woodford", with SUPP's managers seeming to have taken the view that "the cash exit undervalues the assets, and they would rather rollover into a new LP vehicle which will retain exposure to the seven environmental technology companies owned by Ombu".

Parmar said the decision was "interesting" and reflected "the manager's focus on its perceived longer-term value, rather than exiting at any cost in order to pay down debt".

This year has been "tough" for SUPP shareholders, with NAV down 14% and the share price having fallen a further 27% in the year-to-date, leaving it trading on a 34% discount.

"The level of debt remains high, which limits the scope for Schroders to put their stamp on the portfolio," Parmar said.

"The company has a term-loan in place which matures in January 2021. The debt provider has been relatively flexible to date, although securing an extension/refinancing for this will be significant for the fund.

"The portfolio remains concentrated and the outlook is still heavily dependent on the fortunes of a few the largest holdings."

Scouller expects the end-December NAV to reveal a number of gains and losses recorded on portfolio valuations.