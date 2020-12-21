SJP Wealth Management's Chris Ralph to leave firm after 11 years

Former St James’s Place Wealth Management CIO Chris Ralph will leave the firm at the end of the year.

In a post on Linkedin, Ralph said he would continue to serve in a non-executive capacity as a member of the company's investment committee going forward, but would end his 11-year stay with the wealth manager.

Ralph, who was appointed as a non-executive director for the Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust in September, moved from the CIO role he had held for a decade to chief global strategist in January. He was replaced as CIO by deputy CIO Tom Beal.

At the time, SJP said the new role would give Ralph the chance to "spend more time watching markets" and "communicating ideas with partners and clients".

Ralph said on Linkedin: "I want to take this opportunity to pay tribute to [SJP's investment committee head] David Lamb from whom I have learnt so much over this period and who sets an extraordinary example that I and many others have tried hard to follow.

"Also I want to celebrate Tom Beal who is already a superb CIO. What a year it has been for him in his new role but he has coped magnificently with everything that has been thrown at him with determination, thoughtfulness and intelligence. Partners and clients of the company are very fortunate to have him."

Ralph said he had also decided to shut down his new venture, Investment Thinking, a blog and podcast set up by Ralph in March. He said the business "was not ready to 'fledge' and its 'nest' has disappeared but I have found it very stimulating developing and sharing ideas and I am very grateful for all of the encouragement and feedback I've had from the LinkedIn community".

Ralph joined SJP as CIO in 2009 from Maia Capital, where he had been partner. He previously worked as portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments for seven years.

