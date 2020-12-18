JPMAWM appoints global diversity and inclusion head for wealth division

J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management (JPMAWM) has appointed Tia Counts as global head of diversity and inclusion.

In her new role, Counts will continue to drive JPMAWM's diversity and inclusion strategy, succeeding Lucida Plummer, who has taken a new role as head of employee diversity and inclusion for J.P. Morgan.

T. Rowe Price hires global head of diversity and inclusion

Counts first joined J.P. Morgan in 2012 as an executive director, before moving to her most recent role as head of advancing black leaders in 2018.

She joined the financial services industry in 2002 as an executive director at Morgan Stanley and also currently sits as a board trustee at Camden Arts Centre.

A successor to her former role has yet to be named.