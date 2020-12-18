Ecofin raises £125m for US renewables infrastructure trust

Ecofin will look to help decarbonise the US power grid

Ecofin Advisors has raised £125m through an IPO for its US renewables offering, taking investment company fundraising to over £1bn for the year.

Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure Trust (RNEW) secured half the capital it has targeted for the trust, with cornerstone investor Capricorn Investment Group subscribing for 22.5 million shares and Ecofin itself for an additional 7.25 million, taking its stake to 8.5 million shares.

Further, it said the non-executive directors of the company had subscribed for 147,481 shares between them.

The trust is expected to begin dealing on the London Stock Exchange on 22 December.

The company intends to invest in a diversified portfolio of mixed US renewable energy assets benefiting from supportive government incentives and the availability of fixed longer-term revenue contracts.

Jerry Polacek, managing director and group lead of private clean energy and infrastructure at Ecofin, thanked investors for their support, which he said would "serve to directly expand investment in renewable energy and decarbonisation of the US power grid".

"RNEW is well positioned to participate in the accelerating growth of US renewable energy derived from compelling economics for energy consumers and an improving national policy environment," Polacek added.

"The Ecofin team is working diligently to meet our commitments in order that RNEW can meet its investment objectives."

It is likely Ecofin will be the final investment trust launch of 2020, coming a day after Schroders BSC Social Impact Trust raised £75m and taking the total raised in new issuance by the investment company universe to £1.05bn.