William Blair IM launches China A-shares fund

William Blair Investment Management has expanded its fund range available to European investors to 12 vehicles with the launch of a China A-shares strategy.

The China A-Shares Growth SICAV, which will be managed by Vivian Thurston and Casey Preyss, will utilise an actively managed and fundamental research-based approach, aided by systematic analysis.

It will seek to identify companies characterised by sustainable value creation, peer group leadership, above average returns on equity, strong balance sheets, and consistent, above average earnings growth.

Thurston, who is a partner at William Blair IM, said: "Despite the large size and scale of the economy, the China A-Shares market remains a largely under-owned asset class, which is significantly under-represented in mainstream global equity indices."

She added that continued urbanisation, rising income and a large number of millennials driving significant middle-class consumption means that there are "sizeable opportunities in the China A-Shares market for investors to benefit from the increasingly domestic consumption driven China economy".

The MSCI China A index was up 33.1% from the start of the year to 30 November, having returned 9%, 7.4% and 6.9% over three, five and ten years respectively.

Partner and global head of William Blair Investment Management Stephanie Braming added: "William Blair has deep expertise in emerging markets investing across equities, debt, and currencies and has generated strong outcomes for our clients over time.

"The China A-Shares fund represents a natural extension to our existing offerings managed by our long-tenured, experienced investment teams."