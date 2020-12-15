Tabula grows distribution team with ETF veteran

Tabula Investment Management has expanded its distribution team with the hire of Stefan Garcia, who joins the firm as managing director.

In his new role, Garcia is reunited with former colleague Michael John Lytle, now CEO of Tabula, who he met during his time at Source, which was purchased by Invesco in 2017.

Garcia, who will help fixed income ETF provider Tabula continue its growth as a firm, joins the team from City Financial, where he was most recently head of global distribution.

Prior to this, Garcia was at Source as managing director and co-head of EMEA, joining the firm at its founding in 2009. He also spent time as a senior executive at ETF Securities, which sold its European and US offerings to WisdomTree, Legal & General Investment Management and Aberdeen Standard.

Lytle said: "We are delighted that Stefan has joined Tabula. Stefan and I spent over six years working together building Source, which was purchased by Invesco in 2017. He is an excellent salesperson, an experienced business builder and senior asset management executive with an entrepreneurial approach and a proven track record.

"Our relationship with investors is seminal to our long-term success. Stefan understands how to build and cultivate long-lasting and highly-effective client relationships. He also understands the importance of being able to scale and systematise relationships."

Garcia added: "Tabula has established itself as a leader in the fixed income ETF space, with a growing range of unique products. I look forward to working with MJ and the exceptional team at Tabula to expand the business, with a particular focus on the intersection of fixed income and ESG."