Wealth management platform Vestrata launches with $4m funding round

Vestrata, a UK-based fintech company providing integrated investment solutions, has launched after raising $4m in seed funding.

Vestrata provides a proprietary technology platform which will deliver a suite of discretionary, advisory, alternatives and ESG investment solutions for wealth managers to drive improved client engagement, control risk and reduce cost.

The company's services are developed in collaboration with leading asset managers, research houses and alternatives providers, and will be delivered through an integrated, scalable and modular platform.

The business is led by co-founder and CEO Mark Le Lievre, who was previously global head of products and platforms at JP Morgan Private Bank and head of investment content at UBS Wealth Management, and targets clients in the UK and continental Europe.

The wider management team includes a number of former executives from JP Morgan and other global financial institutions, including HSBC and Barclays.

Le Lievre said: "We are entering an era where wealth managers will no longer be able to rely on market appreciation to drive revenue growth. We know from first-hand experience the significant and accelerating financial and regulatory challenges faced by the wealth management industry.

"Firms now need to focus not only on managing their cost base but growing their revenues via enhanced client engagement."

Lea Blinoff, head of solutions at Vestrata, added: "Our ambition is to fuse high-quality and differentiated investment solutions with advanced technology. Vestrata integrates a variety of investment solutions, products and asset classes with powerful portfolio analytics, reporting and a robust risk management framework to ensure advisors can deliver advice specifically tailored to their clients' needs, in a scalable and compliant way."