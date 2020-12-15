PGIM Investments eyes further UK business growth in 2021 after strong year

PGIM Investments is set to build out its European presence in 2021 with new fund launches and staff hires, following a strong 2020 which has seen the US-based group's staff headcount grow in the region and its UCITS assets surge.

PGIM has seen assets within its European UCITS funds swell from a total of £5bn to around £8.5bn at the end of November, according to head of PGIM Investments International Kimberly LaPointe, who primarily attributed the rise to strong inflows.

In addition to a number of new hires, the business has also debuted new funds and taken the important step of joining the Investment Association, bringing 22 of its vehicles in to the IA universe.

"The UK intermediary market has been an area of strength," LaPointe told Investment Week. "It is our largest intermediary market as far as client flows and our strong product set has helped us there.

"We have added to UK distribution team and made further investments in the UK, such as joining the IA, which is a further commitment to the UK market.

"We continue to look at our product line to ensure we have the right product line for the UK market."

She added that PGIM's key focus in 2021 will be to maintain its growth trajectory, which it hopes to assist by building out its European distribution teams and by "potentially starting to put people on the ground in Asia".

LaPointe said PGIM is also set to "broaden out our suite of UCITS", with a "focus on ESG", as well as adding to its "active management capabilities - not just in fixed income, but also in equities".

"You will also see us invest in our infrastructure to support the business," she added. "We will continue to onboard staff across out operations, including compliance, marketing and our product line."

"The PGIM brand is only four years young so we still have a lot of work to do.

"We have grown quickly in spite of virtually unknown brand. The important thing is sequencing all of the investments that need to happen, whether that be building out the brand, building out the sales team, building out the product line, or infrastructure investment."

LaPointe did not disclose specific details of planned launches, but suggested the firm was looking at the possibility of a multi-asset income launch.

"UK investors and clients globally have an incessant need for income and yield," she said. "That is an area where multi asset strategies can offer a really strong solution.

"We continue to evaluate that. We have not brought that to market yet, but that is something that we continue to evaluate."