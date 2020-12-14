ASI expands sustainable development fund range with EM launch

This launch marks the second offering in the firm's new fund range

Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) has launched a sustainable development fund offering investors access to UN SDG-aligned companies across emerging markets.

The Aberdeen Standard (SICAV 1) Emerging Markets Sustainable Development Equity fund seeks to outperform its MSCI Emerging Markets index before fees, which includes a 1.3% annual management for retail investors.

Managed by ASI's global emerging markets team, the fund will invest in economies with strong growth potential and "where capital will have the greatest impact", selecting companies strongly aligned to the UN SDGs.

The fund will consist of 30-60 stocks, all of which aim to deliver an "attractive" return for investors and a positive societal impact.

It is the second fund in the firm's UN SDG-aligned range, following its launch of an Asian-focused fund earlier this year.

Fiona Manning, investment director at ASI, said: "The UN's Sustainable Development Goals provide an excellent framework to ensure that efforts are directed to the areas of greatest need. While some progress has been made towards achieving these goals by 2030, people in many emerging market countries are still not benefiting from growth and progress and are increasingly vulnerable to economic, social and environmental risks."

William Scholes, investment director at ASI, added: "We have a large research footprint in emerging markets which helps us to uncover high-quality SDG-aligned investment opportunities.

"By investing in these companies, the fund seeks to deliver both an attractive return and a positive societal impact where it matters most."