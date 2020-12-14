Morgan Stanley IM debuts sustainable fixed income opps fund

The new fund will be managed by MSIM's Global Fixed Income investment team

Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) has launched a fixed income fund targeting absolute risk-adjusted returns while making a positive contribution towards "a more sustainable and inclusive world".

Morgan Stanley UK Sustainable Fixed Income Opportunities will invest in a portfolio of corporate and government bonds, tilted in favour of the 80% strongest sustainability performers by sub-sector, as defined by MSIM Fixed Income's proprietary ESG assessment methodologies.

Managed by MSIM's Global Fixed Income investment team, the fund will utilise a top-down selection process in order to reduce exposure to material ESG risk and negative sustainability impacts, through restriction screening of controversial sectors such as weapons, tobacco, and "some" fossil fuels.

It will also contribute to positive outcomes based on key sustainability themes, with a particular focus on low carbon footprint.

The portfolio will allocate capital across a wide variety of fixed income asset classes such as credit, including investment grade, high yield, convertible, securitised and government bonds. It will also invest in green, social and other labelled sustainable bonds.

Investing across developed and emerging markets, the fund is designed to be less carbon intensive than its Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate index and will maintain a net positive alignment with the UN SDGs.

The fund is an OEIC and available to UK investors.

It follows the August launch of the MS INVF Sustainable European Corporate fund and the MS INVF Sustainable European Strategic fund.

Portfolio manager of the UK Sustainable Fixed Income Opportunities fund Leon Grenyer said: "Our flexible approach to portfolio positioning allows us to adjust market exposure in line with the macroeconomic backdrop, as we seek to generate returns from a broad range of investment opportunities.

"We utilise an active asset allocation process across the global fixed income opportunity set, and, as we are not tied to a benchmark, our investment decisions are not restricted by geographic and sector weightings.

"We believe that a benchmark-orientated approach to investing in fixed income can be sub-optimal as asset allocation driven by benchmark weightings can result in exposure to parts of the market which offer lower potential returns or greater risk. As such, an active and flexible investment strategy may be a better alternative and stand to outperform."

Head of distribution for Northern Europe at MSIM Richard Lockwood added: "UK Sustainable Fixed Income Opportunities further adds to our fund range offering client's products that focus on key social issues, climate change and other ESG themes in the investment process whilst aiming to deliver attractive, long-term returns.

"UK investors are well aware of the challenges faced across all areas of the sustainability spectrum and our fixed income sustainability range offers them an opportunity to align their ESG requirements to their investment goals."