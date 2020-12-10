Octopus AIM VCTs issue £20m of new shares

Octopus AIM VCT has issued £10.4m of new shares as part of a subscription offer to raise up to £20m in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 tax years in conjunction with Octopus AIM VCT 2.

A total of 8,562,918 were issued at a price of 121.4p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 114.7p grossed up by up to 5.5%.

In addition, Octopus AIM VCT 2 has issued £7.5m worth of new ordinary shares as part of the same subscription offer.

The number of new share issued by this VCT under the offer was 8,353,120 at a price of 89.9p, which is equivalent to the current NAV of 84.8p grossed up by up to 5.5%.

Octopus AIM VCT 2 also issued a further 2,174,835 of ordinary shares at the same price which were allotted outside the original offer, as its share placing was oversubscribed. The total value of new shares issued by Octopus AIM VCT 2 is £9.5m.

Dealing in the new shares is expected to commence on or around 21 December, with the total number of voting rights of Octopus AIM VCT 2 going up to 136,188,609 ordinary shares as a result, while Octopus AIM VCT now has a total of 168,567,196 voting rights.