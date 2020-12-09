Women in Investment Awards 2020: Our judges on inspirational winners and their D&I wishlist

As part of Investment Week's Women in Investment Awards 2020, in partnership with HSBC Global Asset Management, we gained valuable insight from a number of judges from our 31-strong panel.

Here they explain why the awards were so important in a challenging 2020, what stood out about the winners and what they would now like to see from the investment industry on diversity & inclusion.

