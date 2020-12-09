Four in five companies plan to introduce ESG measures to incentive plans - survey

Just 48% have incorporated these ESG plans into all aspects of the business

Four out of five firms (78%) are planning to alter how they incorporate ESG into their executive incentive plans, according to a survey from Willis Towers Watson.

Speaking to executive and non-executive directors and non-board member management executives at 168 organisations globally, the survey found that 41% of companies plan to introduce ESG measures into their long-term incentive plans over the coming three years, while 37% plan to introduce them into annual incentive plans.

Employers are also taking measures to incorporate ESG into their workforce, with 46% stating they had organised "listening strategies" to help them engage with employees, while a third have created a new executive role to help drive ESG strategy.

A fifth of respondents said they will add board and/or compensation committee oversight of wellbeing and fair pay within the next three years.

The vast majority of firms are either developing ESG implementation plans or have identified their ESG priorities, 84% and 81% respectively, but less than half (48%) have incorporated these ESG plans into all aspects of the business despite 78% believing ESG to be a "key contributor" to stronger financial performance.

Companies also highlighted the challenges they face in utilising ESG metrics across incentive plans, with target setting, performance measure identification and performance measure definition cited as some of the greatest challenges by 52%, 48% and 47% respectively.

Shai Ganu, global head of executive compensation at Willis Towers Watson, said:" With investor and shareholder interest in ESG and sustainable investing increasing, companies are accelerating their focus on ESG initiatives.

"We know from our research and consulting that companies' greatest focus is on a stronger alignment of executive compensation plans and ESG priorities, particularly with climate change and environmental measures, inclusion and diversity matters, and overall human capital governance."

Jessica Norton, UK executive compensation practice leader at Willis Towers Watson, added: "In the UK, although some companies are revising their use of ESG measures to support their executive pay programs and overall inclusion and diversity initiatives, more work needs to be done.

"We expect that the level of interest and involvement of more organisations will only rise as investors, consumers and employees increasingly press companies for a strong commitment to ESG as well as hold their CEOs more accountable."