ESMA chair calls for flexible international sustainability reporting standards

An international framework for sustainability reporting built on "the most advanced standards" possible are required to fuel "the green transition" in the coming years, according to ESMA chair Steven Maijoor, who called for a flexible but "robust" approach from international rule makers.

Speaking on a webinar hosted by the French Ministry for the Economy, Finance and Recovery on Tuesday (8 December), the pan-European securities and markets regulator's chair outlines what he sees as the key challenges to ensuring effective non-financial corporate disclosures.

Maijoor noted that investors from 'third' countries, such as the UK from the beginning of next year, will need to be able to assess EU companies effectively, while EU investors will need to be able to do the same to aid the "international flow of investments that will be needed to support the green transition".

"In both cases," he argued, "the relevant assessments can be made much more effective and efficient by the availability of a set of generally accepted international reporting standards."

In December 2019, in relation to the European Green Deal, the European Commission began reviewing the Non-Financial Reporting Directive (NFRD) as part of efforts to improve disclosure of climate and environmental data by companies, and to give effect to changes required by the new Disclosure Regulation and the forthcoming Taxonomy Regulation.

Draft regulation is scheduled for the first quarter of 2021.

Maijoor said that global and EU disclosure standards should be "complementary to one another", and be "beneficial for EU financial markets".

He also acknowledged the need for flexibility in the standardisation of disclosures, arguing that standards should "cater for the needs of jurisdictions that are at different stages of progress in the area of sustainable finance, rather than merely set a minimum common denominator".

Maijoor said: "They will need to build on the most advanced standards already developed in international and regional forums.

"They will also will have to take an approach to materiality that adequately reflects both the impact that ESG factors may have on reporting companies, as well as the impact that these entities might have on society at large and which investors are increasingly equally interested in."

Similarly, he said that while disclosure standards should be "sufficiently robust to help prevent the risk of greenwashing", they must also allow for "sufficient flexibility for entities to tell their own story".

There should also be a "proportionate set of requirements especially for smaller companies", Maijoor added.

Maijoor said: "The future of sustainability reporting depends, in my view, upon good international cooperation, robust, proportionate and principles-based reporting requirements and, most importantly, on a standard-setting process that is centred around the public interest.

"Like for any standard setting process, extensive and thorough consultation of all relevant stakeholders will also be essential. ESMA will continue to be vigilant on developments in this area, and contribute to them with the objective of preserving investor protection and the stability of financial markets."