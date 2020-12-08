Over half asset management leaders planning 2021 fee cuts

Some 19% of all respondents said they were undecided as to whether they would cut fees or not

The majority of leaders in asset management are planning to reduce their fees as competitive pressures continued to escalate during the pandemic, according to new research by Brown Brothers Harriman.

The survey of asset management C-suite level leadership found 52% of respondents were planning to reduce expense ratios over the next 12 months.

Unsurprisingly, the Covid-19 pandemic was identified as a main driver of this and had forced 77% of respondents to reallocate capital, with 49% looking to reduce their real estate spend as a result.

This issue of fee compression was found to be fairly consistent across the board with 56%, 52% and 50% of large, medium and small firms respectively confirming their plans in this area.

At the same time, 19% of all respondents said they were undecided as to whether they would cut fees or not.

In the battle to retain and grow market share, many asset managers are also actively reviewing their product range.

The survey found ETFs remain a core component of a product suite with 35% of respondents evaluating the addition of new strategies to their line-ups. New products could also include alternative funds, securities lending vehicles and FX services.

"The results of our conversations validate an opinion we have held since the beginning of the crisis: we are amidst a transformative time in our industry," said Chris Remondi, partner at Brown Brothers Harriman.

"For years, global asset managers have felt the pressure from a myriad of challenges. Fee compression, compliance and regulatory changes, low organic asset growth, and rising technology costs fuelled by rapid innovation have all weighed on asset managers. Enter the COVID- 19 crisis, which accelerated the pace of many of these challenges."

More than 50 senior executives - collectively overseeing $18trn of assets and over 115,000 employees globally - were interviewed for this inaugural survey.