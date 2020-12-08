Gabelli Value Plus+ shareholders reject ACG proposals

Gabelli Value Plus+ (GVP) shareholders rejected all three proposals put forward by Associated Capital Group (ACG) at a general meeting on Monday (7 December).

The board of GVP, which recommended voting against the potential remedies, said the vote "demonstrates the stark lack of support for the proposals … by a significant majority of shareholders".

The board said it would put forward further proposals for the members' voluntary liquidation of the company and called on ACG to vote in favour. ACG owns 27.4% of the share capital of GVP, meaning it can block liquidation proposals which need 75% to be in favour.

The board said ACG should "take full account of the wishes of the clear majority of shareholders, since a members' voluntary liquidation represents the most effective means of effecting discontinuation for shareholders as a whole".

Should ACG, which was recently spun out of GAMCO Investors, the parent company of GVP's investment manager Gabelli Funds, once again block liquidation, the board said it would look to effect a substantial capital return to shareholders likely by way of a tender offer.

It also called on ACG to find an alternative way for it to stay invested in the GVP strategy, by, for instance, transferring ACG its pro-rata share of company assets in specie or offering the option of a rollover vehicle with a similar strategy and manager for those shareholders not requiring a cash exit.

"Given ACG's public statements in support of the company's existing investment strategy, the board would be happy to discuss with it options that the company could offer as part of a members' voluntary liquidation," it said.

"The board is surprised that, given ACG's relationship with Gabelli Funds, and its stated support for the investment strategy currently followed by the company, it cannot discuss with Gabelli Funds a way to continue its exposure to that strategy using another means."

ACG's latest proposals were to reinstate an active share buyback programme to repurchase up to 10% of shares per annum, alongside implementing a semi-annual distribution programme equivalent to a 6% yield, and reducing the fee paid to Gabelli Funds from 1% of net asset value to 0.5%.

