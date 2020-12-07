Keystone IT ditches Invesco for Baillie Gifford's positive change team

Keystone has become the latest investment company to ditch its manager and appoint Baillie Gifford, as it switches from a UK equity mandate to a 'positive change' remit.

The board of the £182m Keystone IT said on Monday that it had agreed to replace current manager Invesco with Baillie Gifford's positive change team, headed by Kate Fox and Lee Qian.

The mandate is the latest loss for Invesco, after Edinburgh IT and Perpetual Income & Growth both changed course, while it is Baillie Gifford's most recent gain following its recent wins of Witan Pacific and European IT.

Keystone's new investment objective will be to both generate NAV total returns for shareholders of at least 2% per annum above the MSCI AC World index in sterling terms over rolling five-year periods.

It will also contribute towards a more sustainable and inclusive world by investing in the equities of companies whose products or services make a positive social or environmental impact.

The trust will become a 'best-ideas' portfolio of about 30 to 60 stocks, comprising both listed and unlisted securities.

The trust said its threshold for listed firms would be $500m, half that of Baillie Gifford's open-ended Positive Change fund.

Keystone chair Karen Brade said the decision, coming after what it described as "a competitive tender", would tailor the positive change strategy to the closed-ended structure.

"We were impressed by the Positive Change team's strong ethos, investment process and performance record, and by Baillie Gifford's enthusiasm to reposition the company for long-term success," Brade said.

"We now aim to deliver attractive returns through investing in companies addressing critical challenges in areas such as healthcare, education, social inclusion and the environment, and to meet the demands of a wide range of investors who are seeking opportunities to invest in solutions to global challenges."

The £1.7bn Baillie Gifford Positive Change fund has soared year-to-date, returning 75.2%, well ahead of the MSCI AC World index's 12%. Since the beginning of 2020, the fund has grown ninefold, from starting AUM of £194m on 1 January. Since inception in January 2017, the fund is up 232.6% versus its benchmark's 46.4%.

Keystone is down 12% year-to-date, underperforming both its FTSE All-Share benchmark index's 9.2% loss and its IA UK All Companies sector peers' average 6.8% reverse. Over the past five years, Keystone is up 1.6%, versus the FTSE All-Share's 29.6% and peers' 33.8%.

The board said it had begun to query whether "a UK-focused mandate enabled investors to capture the most compelling investment opportunities, or makes best use of the company's investment trust structure" earlier in the year.

It was advised by Stanhope Capital, as it looked to "investigate a fundamental change of approach… moving to a global all-cap strategy and adopting a comprehensive commitment to achieving positive impact".