Japanese financial services firm snaps up 70% stake in Gravis Capital Management

Based in Tokyo, ORIX's deal with Gravis is part of its plan to expand into Europe

Japanese financial services firm ORIX is to acquire a 70% stake in Gravis Capital Management, in a strategic partnership that should allow Gravis to grow its franchise and broaden its investment platform into Europe, according to the firm.

Gravis said the decision was made following increased demand across Europe for private assets and responsible investing, and will give Gravis the opportunity to grow its business to meet "continued investor demand for real asset investments".

Gravis will remain an independently managed business operating under its existing brand, with CEO Rollo Wright continuing to run the day-to-day strategy and operations. There will also be no change to any of the funds managed by Gravis.

Wright said: "We are very excited about our strategic partnership with ORIX. It offers us the very attractive combination of support to expand our capabilities, while preserving our business focus, organisational structure and investment culture, providing long-term stability for our investors, business partners and employees."

Founded in 1964 as a leasing company, ORIX now has numerous international business lines including banking, real estate loans, leasing and consumer finance.

It also has an asset management business, which it aims to expand into renewable energy and infrastructure investments.

In 2013, the firm acquired Netherlands-based asset management firm Robeco Group, and has taken part in various other M&A deals over the years in a bid to grow its investment business.

Kiyoshi Habiro, CEO of ORIX UK, said the acquisition of Gravis is "integral to ORIX's strategy of broadening its asset management business" by expanding its private market footprint into Europe.

"Gravis has developed an attractive and innovative business with strong growth potential at a time of heightened investor demand for sustainable real asset investments," he added.

The transaction, of which the financial details have not yet been disclosed, is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2021, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.