Downing raises £122.5m for renewables trust

Downing is the first renewables trust of 2020 to get off the ground

Downing has raised £122.5m for the initial public offering of its renewables infrastructure investment trust.

The manager said it would apply for shares of the Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (DORE) to be admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

The company aims to provide shareholders with sustainable income streams alongside "an element of capital growth".

It will invest in a portfolio of renewable energy and infrastructure assets diversified by technology, geography, project stage and revenue type, it said. Its underlying assets will be based in the UK, Ireland and northern Europe.

DORE is targeting a net asset value total return of 6.5% to 7.5% a year over the medium to long term and expects to list in December.

Ben Yearsley, investment consultant at Fairview Investing, said the raise was "encouraging", with the trust having come to market during lockdown.

"It is another recent example of an income-focused trust being able to raise money when more mainstream ones have struggled," Yearsley said.

"However, it is still small and the board will need to ensure regular top ups to ensure the trust reaches a more optimal size quickly."

Investment trusts have raised £848m, in 2020 so far, with DORE only the third of six to have raised more than half of the capital it had targeted, following Home REIT and Round Hill Music Royalties fund, which raised £241m and $282m respectively.

Downing is the first renewables trust of 2020 to get off the ground, with offerings from Ecofin and Victory Hill to follow in mid-December and January respectively.

DORE's chair Hugh WM Little said the trust was "pleased with the response we have received and the endorsement of our differentiated proposition from both institutional and retail investors".

Tom Williams, partner and head of energy and infrastructure at Downing LLP, added: "The increasing demand for renewables, driven by broad political support for the transition to 'net-zero' emission economies, presents the ideal opportunity for the company.

"The company will be well positioned to support the growing demand for renewable energy. We look forward to proceeding with the proposed acquisition of the seed assets and continuing to progress the wider pipeline, including the hydro and wind assets that are under exclusivity."

