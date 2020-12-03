Nordea AM focuses on 'overlooked' social factors in latest thematic launch

Nordea Asset Management has expanded its thematic fund range with a global equity fund launch targeting the "overlooked" area of social factors.

The Nordea Global Social Empowerment strategy will be co-managed by Thomas Sørensen and Olutayo Osunkunle, and focus on businesses that provide solutions addressing social issues, create a positive impact and generate sustainable shareholder value.

The 'S' in ESG: What benefits can social factor analysis offer investors?

Nordea Global Social Empowerment will target the thematic areas of "vital needs, inclusion and empowerment", explained Osunkunle.

He added: "By allocating capital for positive social solutions, we aim to support sustainable global growth while contributing to the goals set out in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for 2030."

A Luxembourg-domiciled UCITS fund, Nordea said the fund's social focus "has been overlooked in the last few year" and the events of 2020 have demonstrated its importance.

"While solving environmental challenges continue to be important, the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the urgent need to take on social issues as well," the group explained. "This includes access to healthcare, education, and affordable housing to name a few."

UK social impact investment market grows to more than £5bn

Sørensen added: "There is a fundamental need to address the social issues facing society today. Companies that offer solutions to these problems represent a compelling proposition for investors.

"We believe social empowerment— which is the main thrust of our strategy — is the next theme investors will turn their attention to as they seek to have a positive impact whilst achieving attractive returns."