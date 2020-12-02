ASI launches MyFolio Sustainable fund-of-funds range

The funds will invest in a way that seeks to account for long-term environmental and social risks and opportunities

Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) has launched a MyFolio Sustainable Fund range of five risk-graded, multi-asset portfolios which "explore sustainable investment in a controlled risk environment".

The new MyFolio Sustainable portfolios, which is a fund-of-funds range, will be managed by Joe Wiggins, head of portfolio management, and Matthew Wiles, senior investment analyst at ASI.

Each of the five funds in the range has an objective to generate growth over the long term - five years or more - while being managed to a defined level of risk and will comprise "carefully chosen funds", with between eight and 16 holdings in each portfolio depending on the risk profile.

ASI said that the funds will invest in a way that seeks to account for long-term environmental and social risks and opportunities, and to promote good corporate governance through investment in other funds, investing more in funds where managers are focused on companies that "treat people and the planet well" and identifying those that contribute to positive and measurable solutions.

The managers of the new ASI range will also select funds whose managers meet with companies to understand their governance procedures and apply pressure when required to make positive change, as well as avoiding companies such as manufacturers of controversial weapons, tobacco, thermal coal producers, and those that fail to meet the UN standards on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption.

Wiggins said: "The MyFolio Sustainable range offers advisers a robust suite of well-diversified multi-asset investment portfolios, which explore sustainable investment in a controlled risk environment.

"Our tried-and-tested strategic asset allocation process provides a solid foundation from which we can deliver strong returns to investors seeking a sustainable approach in their investment choice."

The range has a fixed OCF of 60bps across all the funds.

In July, ASI launched a sustainable emerging markets equity fund and, in August, unveiled the ASI Asian Sustainable Development Equity fund.