Invesco to merge Income Growth Trust with IP Select UK Equity

Invesco will merge the £139m Invesco Income Growth Trust (IVI) into its £43m Invesco Perpetual Select Trust's UK Equity (IVPU) portfolio.

IVI will be rolled into IVPU by way of a scheme of reconstruction, with IVI shareholders able to opt for a rollover and to receive shares in IVPU, or to realise a proportion of their holding in IVI for cash.

Those who choose the latter will receive the cash equivalent of a 2.5% discount to underlying net asset value (NAV) per share with the cash option limited to 30% of issued share capital.

Ciaran Mallon, current manager of IVI, will be named manager of IVPU, with the fund's investment objective and policy changing to reflect IVI's current investment objective and policy.

All fees for the transaction will be borne by shareholders of the enlarged mandate.

IVI said the merger would deliver a better structure for shareholders, after the trust recently passed its continuation vote, as well as addressing a persistent discount, which currently stands at 15% compared to IVPU's 1.4%.

The level of income paid to shareholders is expected to stay the same, while fees will reduce to 0.55% for the first £100m of assets and 0.5% for assets over £100m.

IP Select chair Graham Kitchen said the merger would "create a company with a significantly greater footprint".

"With our innovative capital structure, we will be able to offer our new shareholders the choice of allocating between our UK Equity Income, Global Equity Income, Balanced Risk Allocation and Managed Liquidity share classes," Kitchen said.

"We will be creating an enlarged company with a unique proposition that offers a degree of flexibility that can only be of benefit in today's uncertain times."

IVI chair Hugh Twiss added: "This proposed merger addresses the key challenges which the board has faced in providing continuity of investment objective and manager whilst addressing the persistently wide discount in a way that does not undermine the financial stability of the company, as well as providing some cash for those shareholders who desire it."

Invesco Perpetual Select has four share classes, with investors able to switch between each on a quarterly basis to reflect their investment views at the time. All three are small, with IP Select Global Equity Income having net assets of £52m, IP Select Balanced Risk Allocation holding assets of just £6.8m, and IP Select Managed Liquidity's assets standing at £2.8m.

Invesco said it would align the fees of its Global Equity Income share class with the UK Equity offering, with the management fee for the former reducing to 0.55% and its performance fee being removed.

A circular will be sent to shareholders of each trust in late January, with both seeking approval at their respective general meetings in February.